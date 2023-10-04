In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Tesla Inc registers a 105.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Phillips 66, trading down 4.5%. Phillips 66 is showing a gain of 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Insulet, trading down 4.5%, and Etsy, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PSX, TSLA

