S&P 500 Movers: PSX, GM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of General Motors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, General Motors registers a 17.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Phillips 66, trading down 4.9%. Phillips 66 is lower by about 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Principal Financial Group, trading down 4.9%, and A O Smith, trading up 8.1% on the day.

