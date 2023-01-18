In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 14.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PNC Financial Services Group, trading down 5.6%. PNC Financial Services Group is lower by about 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charles Schwab, trading down 3.7%, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PNC, MRNA

