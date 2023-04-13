In early trading on Thursday, shares of Match Group (MTCH) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Match Group has lost about 13.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Progressive (PGR), trading down 7.7%. Progressive is showing a gain of 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Parker Hannifin Corp (PH), trading down 3.6%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PGR, MTCH

