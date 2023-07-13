In early trading on Thursday, shares of MGM Resorts International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, MGM Resorts International registers a 45.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Progressive, trading down 8.5%. Progressive is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 3.0%, and Las Vegas Sands, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PGR, MGM

