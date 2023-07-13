News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: PGR, MGM

July 13, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of MGM Resorts International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, MGM Resorts International registers a 45.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Progressive, trading down 8.5%. Progressive is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 3.0%, and Las Vegas Sands, trading up 3.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
