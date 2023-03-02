Markets
S&P 500 Movers: PFG, CRM

March 02, 2023 — 10:24 am EST

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.9%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 42.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Principal Financial Group, trading down 8.3%. Principal Financial Group is lower by about 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 6.0%, and Kroger, trading up 6.5% on the day.

