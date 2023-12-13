In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, registers a 33.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading down 9.0%. Pfizer is lower by about 49.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 4.8%, and MSCI, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PFE, VRTX

