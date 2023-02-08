In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.2%. Year to date, Fortinet registers a 24.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PACCAR, trading down 34.2%. PACCAR is lower by about 26.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lumen Technologies, trading down 17.6%, and Fox, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PCAR, FTNT

