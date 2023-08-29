In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Catalent topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Catalent registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PACCAR, trading down 4.0%. PACCAR is showing a gain of 24.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cummins, trading down 2.6%, and Best Buy, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PCAR, CTLT

