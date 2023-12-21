In early trading on Thursday, shares of Carmax topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Carmax registers a 32.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 4.8%. Paychex is showing a gain of 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 3.5%, and Micron Technology, trading up 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PAYX, KMX

