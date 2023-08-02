In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Waters Corp. (WAT) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Waters Corp. has lost about 12.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paycom Software (PAYC), trading down 16.5%. Paycom Software is lower by about 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), trading down 16.4%, and Bunge (BG), trading up 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PAYC, WAT

