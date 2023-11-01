In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.8%. Year to date, Generac Holdings has lost about 5.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paycom Software, trading down 36.6%. Paycom Software is lower by about 50.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Estee Lauder, trading down 18.8%, and Garmin, trading up 10.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PAYC, GNRC

