In early trading on Thursday, shares of Ball topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%. Year to date, Ball registers a 14.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paramount Global, trading down 24.1%. Paramount Global is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are BorgWarner, trading down 8.3%, and SolarEdge Technologies, trading up 10.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PARA, BALL

