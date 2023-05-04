News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: PARA, BALL

May 04, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Ball topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%. Year to date, Ball registers a 14.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paramount Global, trading down 24.1%. Paramount Global is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are BorgWarner, trading down 8.3%, and SolarEdge Technologies, trading up 10.3% on the day.

