In early trading on Tuesday, shares of WestRock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, WestRock registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Oracle, trading down 12.4%. Oracle is showing a gain of 35.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are RTX, trading down 3.2%, and Zions Bancorporation, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ORCL, WRK

