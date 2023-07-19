In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Northern Trust topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Northern Trust has lost about 11.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Omnicom Group, trading down 10.4%. Omnicom Group is showing a gain of 7.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Interpublic Group of Companies, trading down 4.9%, and Elevance Health, trading up 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: OMC, NTRS

