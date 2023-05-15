In early trading on Monday, shares of Comerica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Comerica has lost about 49.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ONEOK, trading down 7.5%. ONEOK is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 3.3%, and Western Digital, trading up 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: OKE, CMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.