In early trading on Thursday, shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.1%. Year to date, West Pharmaceutical Services, registers a 37.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Organon, trading down 9.4%. Organon is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Host Hotels & Resorts, trading down 6.4%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: OGN, WST

