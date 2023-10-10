In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Truist Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Truist Financial has lost about 32.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Realty Income, trading down 2.4%. Realty Income is lower by about 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Juniper Networks, trading down 2.4%, and Albemarle, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: O, TFC

