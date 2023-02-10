In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, DexCom registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is News Corp, trading down 8.8%. News Corp is showing a gain of 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making movesis Global Payments, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NWS, DXCM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.