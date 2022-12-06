In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Textron topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Textron has lost about 3.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NRG Energy, trading down 9.4%. NRG Energy is lower by about 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 4.5%, and Nucor, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NRG, TXT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.