In early trading on Friday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Carnival registers a 130.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 2.1%. Nike is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Constellation Brands, trading down 1.7%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NKE, CCL

