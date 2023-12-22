In early trading on Friday, shares of Ansys topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.5%. Year to date, Ansys registers a 41.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 10.5%. Nike is lower by about 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are VFC, trading down 3.4%, and Moderna, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NKE, ANSS

