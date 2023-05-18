In early trading on Thursday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software registers a 32.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newmont, trading down 3.9%. Newmont is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Best Buy, trading down 2.5%, and Bath & Body Works, trading up 7.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NEM, TTWO

