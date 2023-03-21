In early trading on Tuesday, shares of First Republic Bank topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 28.2%. Year to date, First Republic Bank has lost about 87.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newmont, trading down 2.6%. Newmont is lower by about 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alliant Energy, trading down 1.7%, and Comerica, trading up 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NEM, FRC

