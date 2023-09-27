In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Generac Holdings registers a 9.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NextEra Energy, trading down 4.0%. NextEra Energy is lower by about 24.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Everest Group, trading down 2.5%, and ResMed, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NEE, GNRC

