In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Molson Coors Beverage registers a 5.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nordson (NDSN), trading down 9.7%. Nordson is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD), trading down 5.4%, and General Mills (GIS), trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NDSN, TAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.