S&P 500 Movers: NDSN, RMD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of ResMed topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, ResMed has lost about 31.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nordson, trading down 3.2%. Nordson is lower by about 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cintas, trading down 3.0%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 1.6% on the day.

