In early trading on Monday, shares of Catalent topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.3%. Year to date, Catalent Inc has lost about 2.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nasdaq OMX Group, trading down 9.2%. Nasdaq OMX Group is lower by about 14.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CME Group, trading down 2.7%, and Carnival, trading up 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NDAQ, CTLT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.