In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.1%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 16.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 6.5%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 5.8%, and Viatris, trading up 5.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, MRNA

