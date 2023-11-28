In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Synchrony Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Synchrony Financial has lost about 8.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 3.0%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 50.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 2.8%, and WestRock, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MU, SYF

