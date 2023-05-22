In early trading on Monday, shares of Fair Isaac topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Fair Isaac registers a 31.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 3.9%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 31.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 3.8%, and Zions Bancorporation, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MU, FICO

