In early trading on Thursday, shares of Comerica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Comerica has lost about 35.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 4.7%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 27.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McCormick, trading down 3.4%, and M & T Bank, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MU, CMA

