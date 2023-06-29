News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: MU, CMA

June 29, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Comerica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Comerica has lost about 35.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 4.7%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 27.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McCormick, trading down 3.4%, and M & T Bank, trading up 3.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

