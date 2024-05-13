In early trading on Monday, shares of Incyte topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Incyte has lost about 7.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mettler-Toledo International, trading down 2.5%. Mettler-Toledo International is showing a gain of 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Uber Technologies, trading down 2.4%, and Moderna, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MTD, INCY

