And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mettler-Toledo International, trading down 2.5%. Mettler-Toledo International is showing a gain of 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Uber Technologies, trading down 2.4%, and Moderna, trading up 3.6% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MTD, INCY
