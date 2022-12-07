In early trading on Wednesday, shares of State Street topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, State Street has lost about 14.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is M & T Bank, trading down 8.7%. M & T Bank is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Welltower, trading down 5.7%, and SolarEdge Technologies, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MTB, STT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.