S&P 500 Movers: MSCI, DGX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Quest Diagnostics topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Quest Diagnostics registers a 0.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is MSCI, trading down 8.6%. MSCI is lower by about 16.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are LKQ, trading down 7.7%, and Danaher, trading up 6.6% on the day.

