In early trading on Monday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 34.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 7.1%. Moderna is lower by about 49.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are WK Kellogg, trading down 4.7%, and Charles Schwab, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, PFE

