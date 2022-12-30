And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna (MRNA), trading down 3.3%. Moderna is lower by about 31.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Charles River Laboratories International (CRL), trading down 2.5%, and Valero Energy Corp (VLO), trading up 0.3% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, KR
