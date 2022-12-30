In early trading on Friday, shares of Kroger (KR) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 0.3%. Year to date, Kroger has lost about 1.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna (MRNA), trading down 3.3%. Moderna is lower by about 31.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charles River Laboratories International (CRL), trading down 2.5%, and Valero Energy Corp (VLO), trading up 0.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, KR

