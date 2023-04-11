In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Carmax topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Carmax registers a 18.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.2%. Moderna is lower by about 15.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 2.2%, and Mohawk Industries, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, KMX

