In early trading on Thursday, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Keurig Dr Pepper has lost about 9.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.4%. Moderna is lower by about 34.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 4.3%, and Aptiv, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, KDP

