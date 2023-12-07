In early trading on Thursday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 56.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.1%. Moderna is lower by about 56.1% looking at the year to date performance.

One other components making moves today is Mohawk Industries, trading down 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, GOOG

