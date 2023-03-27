In early trading on Monday, shares of First Republic Bank topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.3%. Year to date, First Republic Bank has lost about 88.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.0%. Moderna is lower by about 17.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Newmont, trading down 2.0%, and Comerica, trading up 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, FRC

