In early trading on Monday, shares of EQT topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, EQT registers a 69.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.4%. Moderna is lower by about 33.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 4.1%, and Ceridian HCM Holding, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, EQT

