S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, CPRT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Copart topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Copart registers a 47.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.5%. Moderna is lower by about 39.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 5.0%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 2.5% on the day.

