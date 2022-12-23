In early trading on Friday, shares of ConocoPhillips topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, ConocoPhillips registers a 59.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.5%. Modernais lower by about 21.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 3.2%, and Hess, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, COP

