S&P 500 Movers: MOS, LW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 21.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mosaic, trading down 4.9%. Mosaic is showing a gain of 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 4.0%, and Zions Bancorporation, trading up 2.8% on the day.

