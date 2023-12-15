In early trading on Friday, shares of Costco Wholesale topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Costco Wholesale registers a 42.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Molina Healthcare, trading down 3.6%. Molina Healthcare is showing a gain of 9.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Darden Restaurants, trading down 3.6%, and Global Payments, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MOH, COST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.