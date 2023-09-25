S&P 500 Movers: MMM, SEE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Sealed Air (SEE) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Sealed Air has lost about 34.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is 3M (MMM), trading down 1.8%. 3M is lower by about 20.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival Corp (CCL), trading down 1.7%, and Carmax (KMX), trading up 2.9% on the day.

