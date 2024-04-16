In early trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 10.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Live Nation Entertainment, trading down 6.4%. Live Nation Entertainment is lower by about 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 3.7%, and Super Micro Computer, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LYV, UNH

