And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Live Nation Entertainment, trading down 6.4%. Live Nation Entertainment is lower by about 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 3.7%, and Super Micro Computer, trading up 2.9% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LYV, UNH
