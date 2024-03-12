In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Oracle topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%. Year to date, Oracle registers a 21.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Southwest Airlines, trading down 12.9%. Southwest Airlines is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy trading down 4.2%, and MMM, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LUV, ORCL

