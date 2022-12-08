In early trading on Thursday, shares of Las Vegas Sands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Las Vegas Sands registers a 30.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lincoln National, trading down 6.3%. Lincoln National is lower by about 51.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Aptiv, trading down 3.6%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LNC, LVS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.