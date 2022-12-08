Markets
LNC

S&P 500 Movers: LNC, LVS

December 08, 2022 — 10:15 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Las Vegas Sands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Las Vegas Sands registers a 30.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lincoln National, trading down 6.3%. Lincoln National is lower by about 51.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Aptiv, trading down 3.6%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 3.9% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: LNC, LVS
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LNC, LVS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNC
LVS
APTV
WYNN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.